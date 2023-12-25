PFG Advisors Sells 12,948 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 88.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.91.

Shares of UPS opened at $158.25 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

