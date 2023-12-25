PFG Advisors Sells 25,440 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,440 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM opened at $176.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

