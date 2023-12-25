PFG Advisors Sells 2,761 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

BIZD opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $693.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $16.51.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

