PFG Advisors Sells 349 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,821,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $72.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

