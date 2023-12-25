PFG Advisors Sells 362 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $697.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $640.32 and a 200 day moving average of $591.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

