Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 63.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,154 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $78.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $93.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

