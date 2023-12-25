Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Senior Officer Buys C$77,090.30 in Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mathieu Burtnyk bought 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,090.30.

Profound Medical Price Performance

PRN opened at C$12.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 9.31. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of C$10.31 and a 1 year high of C$20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 EPS for the current year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

