Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

