Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for TriMas Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

TriMas Trading Up 0.7 %

TRS opened at $26.10 on Monday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 369.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. TriMas’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.