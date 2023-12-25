Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Issued By Zacks Research

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CUZ stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.24. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

