Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issued By KeyCorp

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of FCEL opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $671.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 8.72. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,655 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.