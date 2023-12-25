Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Greif, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Greif in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $66.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Greif has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.59.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Greif by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

