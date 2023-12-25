Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Cut by Analyst

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iron Mountain in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $69.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,941,865. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.