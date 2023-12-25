Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Issued By Zacks Research

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FE. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FE opened at $36.23 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.