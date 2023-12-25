Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a report released on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gentex

Gentex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.68 on Monday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.