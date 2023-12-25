Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Decreased by Zacks Research

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $119.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $101.14. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

