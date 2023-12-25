Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Boosted by William Blair

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $595.24 on Monday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $597.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $538.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.00. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

