Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Increased by Analyst

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Integer in a report issued on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $99.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,484,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Integer by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Integer by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth about $1,685,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

