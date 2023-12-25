Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Decreased by Zacks Research

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Trimble in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Trimble has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $783,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.