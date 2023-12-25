Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Avanos Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Avanos Medical by 302.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

See Also

