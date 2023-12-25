Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AVNS)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2023

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNSFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Avanos Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Avanos Medical by 302.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.