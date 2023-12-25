Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shares of CP opened at $79.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,427,000 after acquiring an additional 283,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

