Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Mosaic in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

