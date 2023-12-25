Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Decreased by Analyst

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for VSE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the construction company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.97 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial increased their price target on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

VSE stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in VSE by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

