Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

RRC opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 383,611 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,097.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Range Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $20,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

