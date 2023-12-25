Rashed Osman Dewan Acquires 9,747 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashed Osman Dewan bought 9,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,223.65.

Profound Medical Trading Up 0.8 %

Profound Medical stock opened at C$12.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 9.31. Profound Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.44. The stock has a market cap of C$256.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.95.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

