Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 million, a P/E ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 253,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 2,325.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,242 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,001,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 967,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 775,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 40,613 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

