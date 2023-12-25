Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on RF
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial
Regions Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.