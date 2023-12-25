Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

