Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Realty Income Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $56.89 on Monday. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

