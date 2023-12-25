Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $60.81 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.