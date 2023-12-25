Retirement Guys Formula LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 56.5% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $142.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

