Reviewing Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

Carbon Streaming and RocketFuel Blockchain are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and RocketFuel Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 211.81 -$12.90 million ($0.09) -7.44 RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 21.00 -$3.78 million ($0.12) -1.04

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -63.7, suggesting that its stock price is 6,470% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Carbon Streaming and RocketFuel Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 3 0 0 2.00 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -323.44% -7.70% -7.27% RocketFuel Blockchain -838.28% -943.20% -276.39%

Summary

Carbon Streaming beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

