Reviewing Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Gerresheimer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gerresheimer and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems 8.17% 14.71% 9.99%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A $2.27 45.20 Merit Medical Systems $1.23 billion 3.56 $74.52 million $1.73 43.69

This table compares Gerresheimer and Merit Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Gerresheimer. Merit Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gerresheimer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gerresheimer and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gerresheimer 0 0 5 0 3.00 Merit Medical Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Gerresheimer currently has a consensus price target of $98.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.00%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $91.86, suggesting a potential upside of 21.52%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Gerresheimer.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Gerresheimer on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms. It also provides diagnostic and medical devices comprising point-of-care tests, laboratory disposables, chemical and technical bottles, diagnostic and polymer vials, dropper bottles, PET bottles, and medical products comprising lancing devices, infusion sets, and disposable systems. In addition, the company offers cosmetic packaging solutions, such as moulded glass flacons and jars; tubular glass ampoules, droppers, and vials; and plastic packaging products, as well as pharmaceutical, laboratory, and regulatory affairs services. It offers its products to pharmacy chains, supermarkets, and wholesalers. The company serves pharma, biotech, diagnostics, medical technology, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

