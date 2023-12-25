Reviewing PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -18.00% -22.87% -6.40% BigCommerce -31.74% -187.16% -12.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of PagerDuty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of PagerDuty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

PagerDuty has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PagerDuty and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $420.55 million 5.23 -$128.42 million ($0.82) -29.18 BigCommerce $297.68 million 2.48 -$139.92 million ($1.27) -7.64

PagerDuty has higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PagerDuty and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 4 4 0 2.50 BigCommerce 0 7 3 0 2.30

PagerDuty presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.10%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $12.05, indicating a potential upside of 24.23%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than PagerDuty.

Summary

PagerDuty beats BigCommerce on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Response, that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; PagerDuty Process Automation products, which empower users with the ability to create automated workflows and runbooks that span different scripts, tools, APIs, and system commands to safely hand off the knowledge required to use these tools correctly and consistently; PagerDuty Event Intelligence, that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; and PagerDuty for Customer Service, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

