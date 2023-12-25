Reviewing Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) and Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Steven Madden shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Steven Madden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Rebel and Steven Madden’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $15.27 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Steven Madden $2.12 billion 1.52 $216.06 million $2.23 19.34

Analyst Recommendations

Steven Madden has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Rebel and Steven Madden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A Steven Madden 0 4 2 0 2.33

Steven Madden has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.05%. Given Steven Madden’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Steven Madden is more favorable than American Rebel.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Steven Madden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel N/A N/A N/A Steven Madden 8.68% 20.30% 13.64%

Summary

Steven Madden beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, and Superga brands. The Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment offers handbags, apparel, small leather goods, belts, soft accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, gifting, and other accessories under the Steve Madden, Anne Klein, Betsey Johnson, Cejon, and Dolce Vita brands. The Direct-to-Consumer segment operates Steve Madden and Dolce Vita full-price retail stores, Steve Madden outlet stores, and digital e-commerce websites. The First Cost segment operates as a buying agent for footwear products under private labels for select national chains, and retailers. The Licensing segment engages in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson brands for the sale of select apparel, accessory, home categories, and other non-core products. In addition, it offers its products and services through digital brand marketing, social media and influencer marketing, experiential events, in-store and online promotions, and public relations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

