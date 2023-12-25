Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 205 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $27,290,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $61,124,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $141.49 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

