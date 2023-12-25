Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $289.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.