Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,954 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,748 shares of company stock worth $4,971,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $24.64 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

