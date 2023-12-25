Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 6,444 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,854 shares of company stock worth $1,059,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.