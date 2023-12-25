Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIV. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

ROIV opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. Research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,752,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,752,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith S. Manchester sold 6,896,144 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $79,650,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,023,787 shares in the company, valued at $58,024,739.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,989,923 shares of company stock worth $218,467,688. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,773,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

