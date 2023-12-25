Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 513 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,796 shares of company stock worth $4,761,330. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $156.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.