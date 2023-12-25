Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $87,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 137.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

TRGP opened at $86.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

