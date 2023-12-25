Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 412 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $910,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $221.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total value of $1,078,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,089.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total value of $1,078,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,089.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,052 shares of company stock worth $31,133,610 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

