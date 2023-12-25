SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $103.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
