SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $103.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.