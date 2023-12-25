Scharf Investments LLC Buys 362 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.72 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

