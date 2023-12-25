Scharf Investments LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $348.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

