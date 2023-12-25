Scharf Investments LLC Has $136.37 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7,058.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 584,622 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $136,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $258.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.52 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

