Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.75. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

