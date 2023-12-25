Single Point Partners LLC Sells 5,308 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

