Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) versus RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) Financial Review

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) and RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and RSA Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.17% 13.48% 2.52% RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and RSA Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.99 $39.40 million $2.13 15.93 RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than RSA Insurance Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and RSA Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 6 1 3.00 RSA Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.93%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than RSA Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats RSA Insurance Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About RSA Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents. It also provides commercial insurance products, such as property, vehicle and fleet, professional liability, and indemnity and travel insurance, as well as marine, renewable energy, construction and engineering, and rail insurance for small to medium sized enterprises, multinational companies, and sole traders. The company was formerly known as Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Group plc and changed its name to RSA Insurance Group plc in May 2008. RSA Insurance Group plc was founded in 1706 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.