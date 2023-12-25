SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

